Convenience store employee tests positive for COVID-19

Ho-Chunk Nation has announced that the Wittenberg Whitetail Crossing convenience store is closed until further notice.

Photos of a sign posted at the store sent to NewsChannel 7 says that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The sign encourages any customers that have visited the store in the last two weeks to contact their local health agency.

In a post Saturday on the Ho-Chunk Nation Facebook page, it states that a procedure is being performed to ensure the safety of employees and customers due to the current pandemic.

The post says that according to Ho-Chunk Executive Administrative Officer Michael Sallaway, the convenience store will resume normal operations as soon as the cleaning and inspection has been performed.

Gas pumps will remain open for pay-at-pump service only.

NewsChannel 7 spoke with an employee at the store who declined to comment.

