Contractor gets 30 days jail, ordered to pay $9,000 restitution for not finishing job

The contractor accused of taking clients' money without finishing jobs agreed to the terms of plea Thursday in Marathon County and will avoid a jury trial.

In addition to charges in Marathon County, Ray Marchel also faces charged in Portage, Lincoln and Marquette counties.

Marchel, owner of Marchel Enterprises LLC, pleaded no contest to theft in a business setting and was found guilty as result.

According to court documents, in December 2018, Marchel gave a Marathon County homeowner a $12,000 quote to remove siding and re-side the home. The homeowner wrote a $9,000 check to Marchel to get the job started. Marchel kept pushing the job start date back and nearly a month later no work had been done. Nearly five months later, Marchel had yet to refund any of the money.

As of March 2019, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Agency said Marchel had six complaints filed against him and his business.

Thursday, Marchel was ordered to 30 days in jail, three years probation and to repay $9,000 to the victim in payments of $250 a month.

Although Marchel’s conviction in this case was in Marathon County, a judge stated he may serve jail time in Waushara County as he lives in Wautoma.

