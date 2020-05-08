Contractor gets probation, 6 months jail and must pay restitution in theft case

The independent contractor convicted of taking money from two homeowners and never returning to complete the job was sentenced Friday in Portage County Circuit Court.

Ray Marchel, 49, of Wautoma was ordered to spend five years on probation and six month in jail as part of a plea deal. He will also have to pay restitution to two victims. The restitution amount will be determined at a later day.

In all, prosecutors identified victims in four counties: Marathon, Lincoln, Portage and Marquette. Friday’s sentencing hearing consolidated Marchel’s two Portage County cases.

Collectively, the victims and alleged victims said soon after taking the money, Marchel would stop showing up to the job site and would stop returning their calls.

As part of Marchel’s sentencing he must maintain full-time employment. Court records show the six-month sentence can be served at any time during his five-years’ probation. He is also eligible to serve half of the time on GPS monitoring. He’ll also have to write letters of apology to the victims.

