Contractor accused of scamming homeowners will head to trial in Portage County

A contractor facing theft charges in Marathon and Lincoln counties for allegedly taking money from customers and never finishing construction jobs, is headed to trial for similar charges in Portage County.

In all three counties, Ray Marchel, 48, of Wautoma, is accused of taking thousands of dollars from several homeowners to begin construction repairs on their homes. They say soon after taking the money, Marchel would stop showing up to the job site and would stop returning their calls.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Dec. 2, 2019.

