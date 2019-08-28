Contractor accused of customer rip-offs now charged in Lincoln County

The contractor facing theft charges in Marathon County and Portage County for allegedly taking money from customers and never finishing construction jobs, is now facing similar charges in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County District Attorney's Office filed charges against Ray Marchel, 48, of Wautoma, Wednesday for felony theft by contractor between $10,000 and $100,000. Several misdemeanor charges for home improvement contract violations and misleading buyer when signing documents were also filed.

Marchel was charged Monday in Portage County court with felony theft by contractor between $10,000 and $100,000 and another charge of felony theft by contractor between $2,500 and $5,000. He also faces a theft charge in Marathon County.

In all three counties, homeowners say Marchel took thousands of dollars from them to begin construction repairs on their homes. They say soon after taking the money, he would stop showing up to the job site and would stop returning their calls.

Marchel is scheduled for a plea hearing in Marathon County on Oct. 2 and a preliminary hearing in Portage County on Oct. 28.

He will officially be charged in Lincoln County court on Oct. 4.

