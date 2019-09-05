Construction projects are on-time or ahead of schedule in Wausau

Construction season is nearly over but several major roadways remain closed in the Wausau area.

The road construction projects along Thomas Street, First Avenue, and Townline Road continue to be a headache for drivers throughout the City of Wausau. With construction season expected to wrap up in November, many residents are wondering if the projects will be completed on time.

“This construction has made daily life a lot more difficult,” said Joshua Curth, who lives off Thomas Street.

Businesses like the Mobile Gas Station on the corner of Thomas Street and 5th Avenue have seen the impact from the construction the most. All of the gas pumps have been removed from the Mobile Gas station

“I feel bad for the Mobile Gas Station because it's family-owned and they are hardworking people. This project is really affecting them in a big way.”

All of the construction projects are expected to be completed by the end of October or mid-November. Business owners say many of the projects are either on time or a little ahead of schedule.

“I’m just excited for this to be done, hopefully, it will make traffic flow a bit faster,” added Kira Parker, who was driving along the detour route for Thomas Street.

Many of those who live and work around the construction projects are looking forward to having streets lights back on after the projects are completed.