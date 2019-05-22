Conservation Congress rejects CWD bounties idea

The Wisconsin Conservation Congress has rejected the idea of paying bounties for deer carcasses infected with chronic wasting disease.

The congress gauged support for the idea through an online survey and at its spring hearings in April. Nearly 60 percent of respondents supported the concept.

Congress Chairman Larry Bonde told the state Department of Natural Resources board Wednesday that the congress' delegates voted against the idea at their convention earlier this month.

Bonde said the congress seldom goes against the public vote on a question but delegates are worried about creating a bounty system and the amount of payouts and believe the DNR should continue researching CWD.

The plan called for hunter and landowner payouts ranging from $750 to $1,250 per deer.

No board members offered any comment.