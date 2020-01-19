Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner endorses Tom Tiffany for the 7th Congressional District

Congressman Jim Sensenbrenner is endorsing Tom Tiffany for the 7th Congressional District. The decision was announced Sunday afternoon at Dale’s Weston Lanes in Weston.

Tiffany is facing off against Republican candidates Jason Church and Michael Opela, along with Democratic candidates Lawrence Dale and Tricia Zunker in a special election set for February 18th to fill the seat vacated by Sean Duffy.

At the Tiffany event, Congressman Sensenbrenner spoke about the challenges a newly elected candidate may face in Congress.

“When a freshman class comes in, following the November elections, both the Democrats and Republicans have classes teaching the newly elected ones how to be good congressman and good congresswoman,” explained Sensenbrenner. “Coming in in a special election, you’re the only one.”

The congressman also spoke about how uncommon it is to have a special election just months before the general election.

“It’s not very common at all,” said Sensenbrenner. “Sean Duffy resigned at the end of September and we really didn’t need to keep this seat vacant for such a long period of time. I can say at least in May, the voters and the people of northwestern Wisconsin will end up having a representative in Congress to speak for them and to help them out when they have problems with government agencies.”

Sensenbrenner has served in Congress for 41 years and represents Wisconsin’s 5th District. He has announced that he will not run for re-election in 2020.

Tiffany has served in the Wisconsin State Assembly since 2011, representing the 35th District. He has received endorsements from former Governor Scott Walker and Sean Duffy.