Congressional candidates weigh in on Iran amid new endorsements

A little more than five weeks away from the special election primary for the 7th Congressional District, candidates continue to ramp up campaign events across the district.

Thursday, the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association announced their endorsement for Republican state senator and Congressional candidate Tom Tiffany, who has also garnered the endorsements of former seat holder Sean Duffy and former governor Scott Walker.

GLTPA has made minor donations to Tiffany and a few other state-level politicians in the past, according to followthemoney.org. Thursday, the organization noted they rarely endorse political candidates.

"This is a cornerstone industry here in Wisconsin and the Great Lake states," Tiffany said. "And as you go is how Wisconsin and our neighboring states go also."

Meanwhile, Republican candidate, combat veteran and former Ron Johnson staffer Jason Church has picked up an endorsement from another out-of-state congressman.

Democrat candidate and Wausau school board president Tricia Zunker held a campaign event for veterans Thursday, where she heard concerns and issues from just over a dozen veterans present.

In the wake of President Donald Trump's targeted drone strike on Iran general Qasem Soleimani and Iran's subsequent strikes on U.S. military bases in Iraq, candidates are weighing in.

Both Tiffany and Church, who both advocated for the ending of "endless wars" in the Middle East following the U.S. withdrawal of troops from Syria, have come out in support of the strike.

"President Trump is making it clear to the mullahs in Iran that you cannot target Americans, and I support President Trump in doing that, and the elimination of Soleimani," Tiffany said Thursday.

Church posted a video to twitter thanking the President for the strike, stating "Soleimani led proxy wars resulting in the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition forces, including my friends and colleagues."

Zunker noted, "I think there's a lot of information we still need to learn as the American public. I support our troops, I support peaceful situations and ensuring that our troops stay alive."

Zunker will face off with Democrat Lawrence Dale on the February 18 primary, while Church and Tiffany square off on the Republican ballot. The general election will occur May 12, after which the winning candidate will serve until the remainder of the Congressional term before potentially running for re-election in the November general election.