Condos, restaurant get thumbs up from Wausau Committee

A new restaurant and some condominiums are a step closer to reality in Wausau.

The city's economic development committee approved a plan for a development called the River Life Condos.

The $5 million project would have 20-to-24 units costing $185,000 to $395,000. It would sit next to the river south of WOW Restaurant.

The city will give the developers, a locally owned company called River Life Wausau LLC, a break on property taxes because the location is a difficult one on which to build. They will pay 30% of the property tax bill up for 7-years to $485,000.

The committee also approved a plan for the owners of the 6th Street Filling Station restaurant to remodel and move into the old West Side Battery building on First Ave. near Scott Street.

They dropped a request for any financial help from the city, like loans, except for buying the building for a dollar.

Both votes were unanimous.

Both now head to the full city council.