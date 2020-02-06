Addressing concerns over coronavirus, flu in Wisconsin

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed Thursday that four new patients in Wisconsin are being investigated for possible coronavirus. This announcement coming just one day after the first case to be confirmed in Wisconsin was announced in Dane County.

“The patient is making a very good recovery,” said Tom Haupt, a respiratory disease epidemiologist in regards to the confirmed case.

The four new patients being investigated join another two whose tests are pending. Those six patients, as well as the patient with a confirmed case of the coronavirus, are self-isolated in their homes, with medical professionals checking in with them daily.

“All the patients that are under investigation meet the Centers for Disease Control requirements for testing, which include being in close contact with a direct case or having a travel history” explained Jeanne Ayers, a state health officer, and administrator of the DHS Division of Public Health. “We want to reassure you that the risk to the general public remains low.”

“We are confident that people are following our directions when that are home isolated,” added Haupt. “These people are calling into their providers before they go in. They’re scared what’s happening, so they’re listening to our directions and they’ve been extremely compliant with our home isolation up to this point and we hope that continues.”

Officials were also quick to address any false beliefs that race or ethnicity had anything to do with the spreading of the coronavirus.

“Unfortunately, there have been calls that have come in that have really tried to blame the Chinese people for this,” said Haupt. “It has to do with travel and science.”

Meanwhile, an illness taking the state by storm is the flu. According to the CDC, Wisconsin is a state with high activity levels for influenza-related illnesses.

“This year’s been a little different,” said Becky Mroczenski, communicable disease manager at the Marathon County Health Department. “Typically, during influenza season, we see (Strand) A followed by (Strand) B, but this year’s been A little different with B followed by A.”

According to Mroczenski, people who get sick from one strand are still able to be affected by the other.

“We recommend getting your flu shot, washing your hands, staying away from ill or sick people” advised Mroczenski. “If you’re sick, you need to stay home to protect those who you work with or your kids go to school with.”