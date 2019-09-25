Concern Rising Along Lake Michigan

The combination of both near-record wet weather and Lake Michigan water levels is causing extreme concern in the City of Algoma.

At the Algoma Beach Motel, Lake Michigan continues to inch closer, and this morning manager Mack Padhi discovers 100 feet of rock recently installed to prevent erosion is failing to do the job.

"Yesterday we saw all day, we had high waves and also through the morning high waves and we lost almost four feet of land over there and right now we are planning to again put some more rock over there," says Padhi.

In downtown Algoma, the city's two remaining historic river shanties are in serious jeopardy.

"The Ahnapee River is actually in our building right now," says lifelong resident Ernie Leist.

Leist fears the days could be numbered for the 100-year old shanty he inherited from his grandfather.

"We're concerned about in winter when the cold weather comes, as we all know ice expands and we might have to take the building down, if one end collapses the building is useless," says Leist.

"I've never seen anything or dealt with anything like it," adds Matt Murphy, Algoma Public Works Director.

Murphy says due to the continuous rain, the city's lift station is working around the clock and his overtime budget is already shot.

"With the river and lake being as high as they are, our storm water is taking a lot more time to drain, we have a lot of water building up on the streets, but my guys have been in working long hours through the night pumping water just trying to keep up with the storm events," says Murphy.

And with more rain in the forecast and the likelihood of gale force winds arriving in the coming months, folks along the lakeshore are bracing for the worst.

"Very, very concerning, even some people when the come and they realize that the water is kind of aggressive, even they don't like to stay here," says Padhi.

"As we all know Mother Nature is undefeated," adds Leist.