Marinette County woman hid mom's body to Social Security

A Marinette County woman is accused of keeping her mother’s body in a tub to hide the death so she could keep on collecting Social Security checks.

Paula Bergold, 59, is charged with hiding a corpse, failure to report a death and obstructing an officer.

On Sept. 18, Marinette County deputies were called State Highway 64 in the town of Peshtigo to perform a welfare check on Ruby Bergold, 89. The neighbor said they hadn’t seen Ruby Bergold since May.

WBAY-TV reports Paula Bergold said that she didn't kill her mother.

Ruby Bergold's body was removed from the home and transported to Fond du Lac for an autopsy. Investigators identified the body through the serial number on the pacemaker.

Paula told investigators that she had been living off of her mother's income--social security, stocks, and dividends from her father's retirement.

