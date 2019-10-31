Commuters battle slick morning commute in snowy conditions

Commuters in Dane County were treated to traffic on Thursday morning due to snowy road conditions.

“Mother Nature was definitely playing some tricks on us today for Halloween,” said Elise Schaffer, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to nearly 50 minor crashes by mid-morning, all within a three hour span of the morning commute.

“I think that's pretty much all our deputies were doing on the roads this morning was going from call to call, responding to slide offs, disabled vehicles, things like that,” said Schaffer.

In Madison, many commuters opted to travel by bus to get to their destination.

“I am happy that I’m not driving around in it,” said Angela Payne, who rides the bus frequently. “I feel safe using the public transportation with this weather right now.”

Rose McBlackwell also doesn’t mind waiting for the bus on a snowy morning.

“The bus system is great,” McBlackwell said. “You don’t have to worry about people stomping on their brakes in front of you or being on their cell phones.”

Despite the troubles this morning, many agree the snow was a pretty sight to look at.

“I kind of like it,” said Payne. “It’s beautiful.”

