Community thanks those working to restore power with free lunch

This past weekend's storms devastated many communities across the state but it was the utility crews that brought back the light to so many left in the dark.

"This is dangerous work with trees pushed over into power lines. These guys are putting their lives on the line to get this area back up and running and they really should not be taken for granted," explained Jason Grueneberg, Planning and Zoning Director for Wood County.

These crews are on the front lines of storm clean up and repair. In Wisconsin Rapids community members and businesses wanted to recognize that. "We've had community members reaching out to our organizations all week long asking what they can do to be supportive and this is just one small way for residents and business to give back as they are happy to be getting power," said Corey Anfinson of Incourage.

The free lunch fed more than one hundred crews on Friday. It started as just an idea 24 hours ago and quickly became a reality with the help of the Heart of Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce and Incourage.

The crews appreciated the meal which was donated by many businesses and local residents. "The food was outstanding and we should come back skinnier considering the long hours but that's not going to happen. We are going to come back ten pounds heavier. It's cool to see the community come together and appreciate your work and that's a good thing about the job," said Jordan Fritche, a Lineman Apprentice.

These crews have spent the last week working long hours to get the power grid back online. Many of them are a long ways from home so anything this community can do to make those helping feel good shows these crews what this area is made of.