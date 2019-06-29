Community pools were packed on Saturday due to heat

The hot and humid weather is not preventing people from enjoying their weekend outdoors. In fact, community pools and parks across the area have been packed with outdoor activities.

In Stevens Point, hundreds of families spent the day cooling off at their local community pools. Admission was free for anyone who wanted to get in the water from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Otherwise the pool is open from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a $2.00 admission fee.

