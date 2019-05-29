Community hosts farm crisis meeting to discuss mental health

With farmers facing an extremely stressful agricultural climate, several of them are banding together to prevent suicide among farmers. They say anxiety, depression and suicide among farmers are becoming far too common.

Community holds farm crisis meeting to discuss mental health among farmers.

Nearly 100 people were at Weiss family farm in Durand on Wednesday all for one thing, listening. Farmers were encouraged not to point fingers at how they got here but point to resources that can help in this time of crisis.

During the town hall when organizers asked if the farmers were stressed, hands shot up around the room. “It's heartbreaking, it really is heartbreaking and at the same time I am glad I was able to get some folks to talk about that and talk about some heartbreaking issues,” said Brian Winnekins, who owns WRDN radio and organized the event.

The event featured that had several farmers sharing their personal stories. "I never thought I would have depression issues, my family wasn't familiar with it and then it hit me and it hit me bad,” said farmer, Randy Roecker.

Farmers across the state of Wisconsin are struggling with anxiety and depression due to the current agriculture climate. "I have to take a dollar of income and I have to pay a dollar and quarter of bills or a dollar and a half of bills,” said farmer, Ron Poeschel. They are sharing their stories to increase the importance of mental health among farmers."Did I think that 28 years ago I would be set in a room like this and talking about this kind of issue,” Poeschel said. “Something is going wrong."

Hearing the concerns were local and state lawmakers as well as health professionals. “It just really reiterated the fact that this isn't happening in one commodity group or another, this is happening across the agricultural environment right now,” said Dr. Josie Rudolphi from the National Farm Medicine Center.

In a time of crisis, turning to neighbors and fellow farmers to help them out and more importantly hear them out. "You're not feeling well, you need to go to the doctor and if that is a counselor or a therapist , it's a doctor that's all it is and we shouldn't have this well going to a therapist is bad but going to the doctor is okay, no it's one in the same,” Winnekins said.

The room was full of emotions as the day was all about letting off some steam and more importantly letting farmers know what to do if they are in a dark place. In addition to seeking therapy, they also mentioned calling 211 or the suicide hotline at 1-800-273-8255 to just talk about the issues and how you are feeling.

