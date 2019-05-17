Community enjoys 'Pizza with Police' event in Wausau

Community members and local law enforcement officers gathered to do something just about anyone can enjoy: eating pizza. Brew Pub Lotzza Motzza Pizza hosted the 'Pizza with Police' event on the 400 block in downtown Wausau Friday night.

"Well, we're really fortunate in Wausau. We have a really good relationship with the community. But I think any opportunity that we have to strengthen that relationship, to build those relationships of trust with the community is a positive thing," said Capt. Todd Baeten with the Wausau Police Department.

"This is just a small way that we can say thank you by throwing a pizza party, and inviting the community. And more importantly, it's a way for the community to connect with law enforcement on an even playing surface," said Motzza Matt, the Advertising and Promotions Manager with Brew Pub Pizza.

It wasn't just for a good time, but also for a good cause.

"So the proceeds are going to go to the Wisconsin Museum of Valor, and right now they're actually in the fundraising stages, to build a museum down in Madison," said Motzza Matt.

The Museum of Valor will honor Wisconsin men and women that have fallen in the line of duty.

"I think the impact that the museum is going to have on the law enforcement community is going to be tremendous. It's a great thing to really call our own, and a vehicle through which we can remember those that have really sacrificed their all for their communities," said Baeten.

With squad cars, the bomb squad, and SWAT vehicle, community members really got an inside look at local law enforcement.

"I love the fact that kids can come down here and see this stuff, and it might inspire them to someday be in law enforcement," said Motzza Matt.

