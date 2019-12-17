Community comes together to support house fire victims

On December 6, 2019, Hope Zagorianakos got a call that her house was on fire. The house her family has called home since 2004 was a total loss.

What's left of a Christmas tree in a house fire on December 17, 2019. (WSAW-TV).

"I lost all my material things but I still have my kids and my dogs," she explained.

They believe the fire was caused by an electrical issue in the basement. Luckily no one was hurt except for two guinea pigs that died.

Among the burnt remains of the house a firefighter was able to save something that meant the world to her. "He had the clipboard here and the urn behind it and he's like I've get some stuff for you. I lost it. It was the first smile I had that night. "

That wasn't the only help the family would receive. Neighbors helped them during the fire, a friend is letting Hope and her children stay at their house and a Go Fund Me page has raised thousands of dollars. "There's people who lived paycheck to paycheck who donated, there's anonymous donations, there is no way to express a thank you. It is just not enough."

The family helped out victims of Hurricane Sandy in 2012 by using their trucking business to send supplies to victims of the hurricane. Now they're on the other side. "When you think that things are at their worst point I think some of the best things can come from it. "

You can find their donation page here.