Community benefit planned for family of little girl killed at her bus stop

The Plainfield community is coming together for one of their own. A large fundraiser, planned for Saturday, will benefit the family of Maryana Kranz. The kindergartner was struck and killed while waiting to board her school bus earlier this month.

Maryana Kranz was killed on Monday, February 10, when a pickup truck came up on the right hand side of the school bus she was waiting to board in Waushara County, sheriff's officials say (photo provided)

There's still a sense of loss in the Plainfield community, weeks after 6 year old Maryana Kranz was killed at her bus stop.

"It's still fairly somber, I would say, but really trying to focus more on this weekend, celebration of life of Maryana and let everyone share the happy memories they had of this sweet little girl," says Tri-County Area Schools teacher, Korryn Dean.

Since Kranz's death, the Plainfield community has rallied around her family. More than a thousand dollars was donated to the family following a penny war competition in the elementary school. And Ponderosa Pines, a local bar and restaurant was able to collect more than $2500.

According to Sandy Bula, owner of Ponderosa Pines, "We gave 10% of our food proceeds to them and then we had a lot of donations, plus we ran a 50/50 raffle and the person that won that they donated it back."

Sandy Bula has also offered the use of her pavilion building for a community fundraiser. Korryn Dean, a teacher where Maryana Kranz went to school took the lead in organizing it.

She says, "We just wanted to be able to do something for the family to ease the financial burden."

From noon until three on Saturday, people will have the opportunity to buy chances to win dozens of prizes. Everything from teddy bears and bikes to doll houses and coolers have been donated and will be raffled off. The goal is to raise at least $20,000.

"This community, the response that we've gotten so far and the donations I've already taken I think that number is definitely achievable," adds Dean.

People who can't attend the fundraiser, but still want to donate to the Kranz family can either make a donation at Portage County Bank or mail/dropoff checks made out "Maryana Kranz Family Benefit" at the Tri-County Area Schools (409 S. West St Plainfield, WI 54966) or Ponderosa Pines.

