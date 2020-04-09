Community Response Fund grants $125,500 to help nonprofits

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin and United Way of Marathon County continue to address the needs of local nonprofits through the COVID-19 Community Response Fund. As of April 8, 2020, $125,500.00 has been invested directly back to the area.

Non-profits are encouraged to apply.

As of today, there was $269,000.00 in total donations to the fund. Support to the fund has been pouring in because of the generosity of our community members. The Community Foundation will cover all administrative fees so 100% of donations can be used to support local nonprofits.

The following organizations have been awarded Community Relief Grants to date:

Blessings in a Backpack DC Everest–Wausau

Providing family-sized bags of food as a weekend supplement for vulnerable families experiencing food scarcity. The bags are distributed through the DCE, Mosinee and Wausau School Districts food distribution channels that are in place through the grab and go food distribution collaboration.

Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area

To provide take home, hot, nutritious dinners along with high yield activity packets, books, and craft activities to assist with out-of-school learning to anyone under the age of 18.

Bridge Street Mission

Will provide sack lunches to students living near the downtown Wausau area, who might not have transportation access to other food distribution sites.

Catholic Charities, Diocese of La Crosse

Support for the Wausau warming shelter facility, which now provides 24/7 services during the pandemic to keep that population isolated and safe during the pandemic.

Children’s Wisconsin

Will provide staff with the resources to help with food and basic needs for families they serve who live just above or below the poverty line.

Community Center of Hope

Will provide self-serve, pre-packed bags of food and essential hygiene products to residents in the Mosinee area.

Faith in Action of Marathon County

To provide essential health related transportation and food security trips for the most vulnerable populations affected by COVID-19.

Hmong American Center

To educate the elderly Hmong and Southeast Asian community about COVID-19 and to provide food and essentials items to the homebound community members they serve.

Key to Life Christian Child Care

To provide operational funds for the center to remain open and provide high-quality care for children of parents in our community who are essential workers.

Newman Catholic Early Childhood Center at St. Therese

Provide for staffing and building needs to keep the childcare center open for essential working families during the COVID-19 crisis.

North Central Community Action Program

Will provide for emergency rental and utility assistance to income-eligible households.

North Central Health Care

Groceries and school supplies bags are available for direct care staff, working in restricted areas, who might not have access to other community distribution programs.

The Salvation Army

Provide for emergency rental and utility assistance to income-eligible households.

St. Vincent de Paul Cabrini Conference

Provide basic care assistance, including rent and utility assistance, to those in need in the community.

Vivent Health

Providing critical needs to the clients they serve including food distribution, at-home HIV testing, and personal care needs.

Wausau School District

Distribution of hygiene and household products, as well as clothing at the food distribution sites, for students and families who are in need.

Wisconsin Judicare

To provide for technology needs that will allow homebound staff to continue providing legal assistance in processing applications for its clients.

Woodson YMCA Childcare

Providing additional child care services at the Aspirus and downtown Wausau child care campuses for essential care workers in the community who still need to work.

