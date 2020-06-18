Community Center of Hope in Mosinee is set to open under phase one restrictions

Community Center of Hope executive director Amy Bergstrom said that she had to scrap most of the original system and start over for phase one.

“Phase one is just going to allow us to get back in the face of our contacts and clients,” Bergstrom said. “[We’ll] be able to answer questions in person.”

CCH was still giving out food donations before phase one, but there was a huge snag.

“One of the things we found was a problem in the last few months is we don’t actually have an email base for our clients, and sometimes when we call they don’t have a working phone,” Bergstrom said.

Bergstrom worked with the city and health officials to formulate a plan for reopening.

“The first thing that we did is implemented a mask policy,” Bergstrom said. “We also are doing something different with a temperature screening.”

CCH will limit the number of families allowed in the building to one at a time.

“I think with this new model, as we ease back into it, it’s gonna allow people to feel more comfortable to come,” Bergstrom said.

Bergstrom believes that 30-50 families will come this Tuesday, but she’s hoping it will grow.

“We’re in this for the long haul,” Bergstrom said.

Bergstrom said that she’s planning to allow families to choose from a menu of items in phase two. Bergstrom added that phase two is probably still 4-6 months away.

If you need a meal, you can reach CCH by calling 715-693-7145 or email info@hope.net.