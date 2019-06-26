Communities come together to help build a house for a family in need

Alma Meza and her family of four have been waiting for a house for a long time.

She was finally chosen to receive this a Habitat for Humanity house this year in Wisconsin Rapids. "It's beautiful I mean it is awesome I can't explain but it's a great feeling," said Alma Meza.

A group of more than 20 volunteers have descended upon the house this week to help boost construction efforts. Mark Arneson and his team of volunteers are from the Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Hudson, Wisconsin. "It's really rewarding to come back home to my community where I grew up," said Mark Arneson.

The volunteers will stay for a week and get as much work done as they can. "We'd love to get it to a point where we call it dried in. Like to have the roof on and then have at least ice and water shield and maybe even shingled if it is going really well," explained Arneson.

The local high school is even chipping in. Assumption High School has opened their doors for the volunteers to stay and show as they build the house. "This chapter has provided all our lunch meals and supper meals in advance so we can concentrate our efforts here on the job site," said Arneson.

For Arneson it's a great experience to give back and help. "It's really a bonding experience. When we come together and work on this trip the next time we are back in church on a Sunday that 14-year-old that we normally wouldn't talk to now we come together and talk. It really brings our church community together."

While Arneson and his volunteers will only stay for the week the hope is to have the house complete by November. "I am excited that I have my house now that I can call a home...my home," said Meza.

Habitat for Humanity is always looking for volunteers. You can find out how to help here.