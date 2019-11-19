Common mistakes related to health insurance benefits preparation

Health care benefits choices are among the most important decisions anyone makes. But a new study revealed that many people really take the time to understand their plans until they are sick or facing critical issues.

Health care insurance signup (provided to WZAW by A-1 Broadcast)

The 2019 Aflac WorkForces Report shows that American workers may feel confident about benefits choices, yet stressed about the process and open to assistance in the form of more time, money, information and advice.

Tiffany Aliche, best-selling author known as "The Budgetnista" and a renowned financial educator, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Tuesday. She said many people, mostly millennials, don't take the time to research their coverage options before choosing a plan.

"Choosing the right health insurance plan is critical to your financial health."

She said many employees are on auto pilot when it comes to choosing their plan. 93% choose the same plan year after year, according to the report.

Aliche gave this piece of advice: "Do the research. If you can put time and energy into social media. If you can put time and energy into what you're going to eat tonight, then you can do the research and put time and energy into finding the right insurance coverage for you."