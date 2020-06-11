Commission ending moratorium on utility disconnections during COVID-19 on July 25

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSC) voted unanimously Thursday to lift the temporary moratorium on utility disconnections for nonpayment during the COVID-19 public health emergency. The move comes as the state continues to reopen and nearly a month after the state Supreme Court struck down

Safer at Home. The PSC strongly encourages customers behind on payments to arrange for a payment plan, or apply for assistance.

"As our state's businesses reopen and people return to work by following the steps in the Badger Bounce Back plan, we must calibrate consumer protections with costs to all utility customers. The longer deferral of payments are allowed, the more it will impact utility bills for everyone. Our actions today will ensure that those who are able to pay will continue do so, and those who are struggling can seek a payment plan or apply for energy assistance," said Rebecca Cameron Valcq, Chairperson of the PSC. "When working out payment plans with customers, I strongly encourage utilities to provide extra flexibility for those whose lives and employment continue to be severely impacted by this disease."

PSC says to avoid disconnection, customers who have fallen behind on payments are encouraged to first contact their utility to set up a payment plan. Contact information for the largest utilities in Wisconsin is listed below:

• Alliant Energy 1-800-255-4268

• Madison Gas & Electric 1-800-245-1125

• Superior Water, Light & Power 1-800-227-7957

• We Energies 1-800-842-4565

• Wisconsin Public Service Corporation 1-800-450-7260

• Xcel Energy 1-800-895-4999