CommUnity Fest showcases food sculptures for a good cause

CommUnity fest brought hundreds to Marathon Park today in support of the Neighbor's Place food pantry.

Put on by United Way, the event featured 40 booths with arts and crafts, food and sculptures made of cans donated to the pantry.

Organizations like the Girl Scouts hosted the booths, with the scouts leading a science experiment for kids and promoting their unicorn mascot.

"We get to take this opportunity to come out and show a little bit about what our program is and what we do for girls. So it's just a great opportunity to get girls recruited for girl scouts and let them see some of the fun stuff they can do."

It's all for a good cause. The community was encouraged to bring cans of food in exchange for tickets to vote on the best of the 11 food sculptures.

A semi-truck full of food donations was shuttled over to the Neighbor's Place food pantry this afternoon.