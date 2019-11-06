Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office seeking tips in September killing of Poynette man

More than two months after Keith Wolf was found shot and killed in his home, the Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office continues to search for whoever is responsible for his death.

Investigators with the Sheriff's Office and the Dept. of Justice are asking anyone who was in contact with Wolf prior to his death or who may have information related to his case to reach out to the Sheriff's Office. There is currently a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects.

They are still trying to track down the person behind the wheel of an SUV or truck with a topper that was spotted on Bradley Road between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., on September 27, the night Wolf was killed. The Sheriff's Office says he was shot while investigating a noise in his basement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Tim Schultz at 608-742-4166 ext. 3324. Anonymous tips can also be made to Columbia Co. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-293-8477 (8477) or by emailing a tip at tipsubmit.com. They can texted to 274637 (or "CRIMES") with the keyword TIPCOSO.