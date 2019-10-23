College scholarships program through the College Board begins with class of 2020

Applying to college can be confusing, and too many students don’t get the guidance they need. The College Board Opportunity Scholarships encourage students to take the most important actions on the path to college and turns their efforts into scholarships.

The College Board is making a $25 million investment over the next five years beginning with the class of 2020. Half of the funds will go to students who need it the most, but anyone can apply.

The key steps are:

1. Build a college list

2. Practice for the SAT

3. Improve SAT scores

4. Strengthen the college list

5. Complete the FAFSA, the free government form to apply for financial aid

6. Apply to colleges

Completing each step will earn students a chance for a scholarship ranging from $500 to $2,000. Completing all six steps will earn them a chance for $40,000 for their college education.

This isn’t your typical scholarship program. It doesn’t require an essay or an application, and it doesn’t have a minimum GPA or SAT score requirement. Students don’t have to be at the top of the class, students have to show that they are willing to work hard to take the necessary steps to get to college.

Since its launch, more than 360,000 students in the class of 2020 have signed up for the College Board Opportunity Scholarships Program. More than 2,000 students from 45 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands have already earned scholarships through this program and found the six steps helpful for the college planning process.

For more information, visit : collegeboard.org/opportunity