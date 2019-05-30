College and career day educates local middle school students

Local middle school students learned about the importance of going to college Thursday morning, and what they can do to help prepare.

About 300 students from John Muir Middle School gathered at the Civic Engagement Center on the UWSP Wausau campus.

They sat in four sessions with professionals, who discussed their college experiences and how it impacted their jobs today. The program is provided through the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service.

"We want to keep them open to all of those possibilities, and remember that a university education, a 4-year maybe--even more--is a smart move in terms of their career development and their own financial resources later on," Explained Ann Herda Rapp, Campus Executive and Professor of Sociology. "But it's also something they want to remain open to."

NewsChannel 7 had a few representatives there today as well, including morning anchor Sean Caldwell and news director Sarah Gray. Friday, students from Horace Mann Middle School will participate in the program.