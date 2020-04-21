College Board offering virtual AP courses and exams for students looking to continue that education

The unprecedented spread of coronavirus has closed schools across the country, some for the rest of the year. In response to a nationwide shift to virtual learning, the College Board has unveiled virtual learning opportunities for educators and students. And for the first time ever, it's also offering at-home Advanced Placement testing for its 2019-20 exam administration in May.

These options will provide more than 3 million AP students worldwide the opportunity to earn the college credit and placement they’ve been working hard for all school year.

The College Board surveyed 18,000 AP students and 91% indicated they want to complete this important step, urging the organization not to cancel exams.

Students can now continue preparing for exams at home with access to free, live and on-demand, mobile-friendly AP review lessons, delivered by AP teachers from across the country. Face-to-face AP Exams will be replaced by shorter, online versions that can be taken in 45-minutes at home on students’ device of choice, like a smartphone, tablet or computer. Students without access to the internet or a device can contact the College Board to indicate their needs.

“We’ve added a new optional student practice session that students can use to access concepts and skills that will be tested,” said Lauri Bention, Senior Director for Counselor Community Engagement at the College Board. She joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Tuesday.

“As a reminder, this year’s AP exams will only include topics most AP teachers and students covered in class by early March," Benton said.

Online exams will be given May 11-22, 2020. Make-up test dates will also be available for each subject. Details about specific AP Exams, fees and cancellations, credit and placement, calculator policies and more will be added and continually updated on the College Board website and shared via email, through online educator communities, and social media.

Benton said college credit will most likely be awarded for AP students, just like it had been in the past.

More information can be found at www.cb.org/coronavirusAPstudents

