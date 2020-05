Stevens Point native Cole Caufield was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Caufield took the Big Ten by storm.

The freshman poured in 19 goals in 36 games. He also tacked on 17 assists for 36 points on the season. Caufield ranked 11th in the nation in scoring with those 19 goals. He was also ranked 25th in the nation in total points.

Caufield was also a finalist for the Big Ten Player of the Year, but that award went to Cole Hults of Penn State,