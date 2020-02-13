Cold temperatures shouldn't impact start times for DC Everest district

This cold snap won’t disrupt classes in the DC Everest School District. Aaron Nelson, finance manager for the district confirmed to NewsChannel 7 Thursday afternoon that classes were scheduled to meet as usual on Friday.

Sign outside DC Everest Senior High School 2/13/20 WSAW Photo

“We always like to make these decisions as soon as possible,” explained Nelson. “If we can give our families, parents a decision the day before we will absolutely do that.”

Nelson says the district communicates with other districts as well as municipalities when making the decision to delay or cancel school due to weather, all while following weather outlets and forecasts for updates.

“We work very closely with the Wausau school district and I know, also the Mosinee district, we network back and forth,” explained Nelson. “We don’t always go together with these types of decisions, but many times we do.”

According to Nelson, Friday’s projected temperatures aren’t low enough for the district to consider cancelling classes.

“A weather chart that we follow, it’s kind of a combination of, let’s say, wind speed and temperature and it gives you a raw wind chill, and we kind of follow that,” explained Nelson. “We watch that very closely, and looking at tomorrow’s (Friday’s) wind chills, we’re well within the range of having school on time.”

The decision to delay or cancel school can be disruptive; not only to the students’ education, but the schedules for parents.

“Now you have families that have to get to work,” explained Nelson. “They may not be able to see their child onto the school bus if it’s two hours late. In some ways you think you’d be creating a safer situation but in other ways, you could make things more dangerous for the child, having a young child or a young student at home by themselves.”

Nelson says that it’s still important for parents to make sure that their kids are dressed for the weather, and added that when it comes to student safety, parents always have the right to make the final decision regarding weather conditions.

“If a student or the family is concerned about their child’s safety, we will allow them to show up late or something like that,” said Nelson. “If they don’t feel comfortable with that student riding the bus (for weather reasons) they can bring the child in. We will work with families as far as attendance is concerned.”

Nelson added that the district will continue to monitor the temperatures and conditions throughout the night.

