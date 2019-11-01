Cold, dry weather helping farmers with harvest

The cold weather has work heating up for area farmers as they take advantage of the firm ground and get their fall harvests off the fields.

Miltrim Farms in Athens is wrapping up their harvest, but it hasn’t been easy, bringing on extra help to get the job done.

“Right now, we’re definitely over 50 (people),” said David Trimner, general manager of Miltrim Farms. “Generally we’re running 35 full-time but right now we’re over 50.”

Trimner said it’s been all hands on deck as the employees work to harvest over 3,000 acres of corn, which will help feed the operation’s 2,000 head of cattle, with some employees putting in 15-hour days.

“We started with just about 3,000 acres,” said Trimner. “We got in an extra chopper, so we had 3 harvesters, which pushed us to about 300 acres a day of really good chopping.”

While it’s been long days and hard work, there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel.

“It gets to be long days, but these are good guys,” said Trimner. “They push through, they know the job needs to get done and we also know that the end is near and soon enough we will have a little bit of a break.”

