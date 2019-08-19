Colby man arrested following attempted child-sex sting

The 48-year-old Colby man accused of attempting to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex appeared in Marathon County Circuit Court on Monday.

Marcus Gates is charged with using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and attempting to solicit a nude photo from a minor. The person Gates was communicating with was an undercover officer, according to court documents.

Investigators said Gates initiated contact on Facebook on Aug. 2. The conversation then turned sexual in nature with plans to meet. Gates was arrested Aug. 16 in Mosinee after investigators said he arrived at the location where he believed he'd meet the teen girl.

Court documents state Gates said he intended to be a "big brother" or "mentor" to the girl. He also reportedly said he felt pressured into messaging about sex.

Investigators said Gates was told the person he was communicating with was 15-years-old and that he encouraged her to sneak out of the house to meet.

Gates is expected to learn Aug. 28 if his case will head to trial.