Colby family surprises mom for 90th birthday

Colby resident Geraldine Kulas lives in the Colby retirement community and has not seen her family face to face since COVID-19 started. But that changed on Saturday.

"We did a drive by, wished her happy birthday, gouged on the horns, had a little fun," Geraldine's son Kevin Kulas said.

Any other yer the family would have thrown a party for Geraldine's big day. But with COVID-19, that's not the case.

"Normally we would have had a social event no doubt but in light of the situation we did what we could," Kevin added.

The time apart has been hard for all of the family members.

"She's been pretty depressed, tied up in her bedroom so to speak. She's glad to see some people," Geraldine's son Gary said.

"Kind of shut down so you don't see hardly anybody, so to see a lot of family and friends here is great," Geraldine's son Galen explained.

After the drive all the family members gather around Geraldine to sing happy birthday. Maybe not the most normal of birthday, but definitely a memorable one.

"I wan't sure if we were going to have a lot of people or not. But a lot of people came and that's awesome," Kevin stated.