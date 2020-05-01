Coin flip, recount confirms District 2 alderperson in Wisconsin Rapids

A coin flip has decided the District 2 alderperson in Wisconsin Rapids.

After a recount process that took nearly five hours, vote totals were confirmed by the City of Wisconsin Rapids Board of Canvassers on Friday

On April 13, it was reported that Incumbent Vernon Verjinsky and Dean Veneman each received 213 votes for the office of District 2 Alderperson.

According to a news release from the city, the tie vote total was broken that evening by a coin flip, which Veneman won. Verjinsky then requested a recount. Since the recount today did not change the vote totals, Veneman is the election winner.

“I would like to thank all of the election inspectors, tabulators, poll workers, and staff who assisted with this unprecedented election,” stated City Clerk Jennifer Gossick. “I would also like to thank the voters for their patience and perseverance in exercising their right to vote during this challenging election.”

