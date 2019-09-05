Marshfield coffee shop encourages sustainability

In business for just more than two months, the owners of Uptown Coffee Company in Marshfield are starting their operation off with some green initiatives in mind.

From their first espresso of the day, to their last latte, they're hoping the practices catch on with customers.

"It gives people the opportunity to pause," co-owner John Tracy explained. "Slow down and not just grab and go."

From the moment you walk in the door, you can tell little efforts are brewing to encourage customers to be more earth friendly.

"We live a lot of these green practices in our own lives, and in our own homes. I mean, I got a steel straw from my kids for Mother's Day, a collapsible one," co-owner Vicki Tracy explained.

The Tracys opened their shop in July, practicing what they preach. They encourage guests to stay and use actual ceramic mugs instead of to-go cups. Stainless steel straws are used, and available for sale. In their restrooms, they offer bamboo toilet paper.

"Even things like our syrup bottles, they're glass. And, determining which syrup bottles we were going to use, that was a big piece of it," Vicki said.

John added, "Our coffee grounds, we've had some limited success working with some area gardeners that want to use it for fertilizer. You know, I'd love to hear some more gardeners out there that are looking for grounds so that we're not throwing those away."

The Tracys want to use their business as an opportunity to help educate the public about easy, small steps to take, that can make a big difference.

"Even people here within our own shop, getting people used to again, using a real coffee mug and a real glass to drink your drink in. It's really become foreign to a lot of people. They're so used to the paper cup and people come up and ask, 'Do you have a plastic spoon?' Well, we don't, but I can give you a metal spoon that you can use," Vicki said.

The owners are constantly looking for like-minded businesses and customers to partner with.

On September 14th, they're hosting a 'Solar Power Hour' informational meeting sponsored by the Midwest Renewable Energy Association. The event runs from noon-1pm.