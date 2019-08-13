Coca-Cola will sell Dasani in aluminum cans and bottles

Coca-Cola is giving Dasani a green makeover to help meet its environmental goals and boost interest in its biggest water brand.

Over the next year, the beverage company plans to unveil new Dasani packaging and products, including aluminum cans and bottles, "How2Recycle" labels and improved Dasani water coolers.

Coca-Cola (KO) will continue to sell Dasani in plastic bottles too, but it will reduce the amount of plastic in those containers through a process called lightweighting. Coke is also launching a new hybrid bottle made with up to 50% recycled plastic and renewable, plant-based materials.

As consumers grow concerned about plastic pollution, big companies are pledging to reduce packaging waste. Coca-Cola produced 3.3 million tons of plastic in 2017, it disclosed in a recent report by the Ellen MacArthur foundation. And environmental activists have called out the company for contributing to the problem. A recent report published by Greenpeace called Coca-Cola "the most prolific polluter" compared to other top brands because in a series of global beach cleanups, Coca-Cola branded packages were collected the most.

"We believe that all packaging materials have benefits, and, if managed properly, can be turned into valuable resources for reuse," Coca-Cola said in response to the report. "We're prepared to do our part."