Coast Guard brings $338M of seized cocaine to San Diego

The U.S. Coast Guard says nearly 20,000 pounds of cocaine seized in the eastern Pacific Ocean has been brought to San Diego.

Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) crew members inspect a go-fast vessel in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean Jan. 16, 2020. Coast Guard crews seized nearly 20,000 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $338 million, through eight separate suspected drug smuggling interdictions and disruptions off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America by four Coast Guard cutters between November 2019 and January 2020. (U.S. Coast Guard photo).

The drug haul estimated to be worth about $338 million is scheduled to be offloaded from the cutter Munro at Naval Base San Diego on Monday.

The cocaine was seized in eight operations by the crews of four cutters between mid-November and mid-January.

The Coast Guard released aerial surveillance video showing boats being pursued and boarded at sea.

The Coast Guard says the campaign against drug cartels involves numerous U.S. agencies and the Navy.