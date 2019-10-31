UPDATE: Attorneys react to verdict, Erik Sackett found not guilty of intentional homicide

The jury found Erik Sackett not guilty of killing Erin Somvilai Thursday afternoon.

Sackett was accused of killing Somvilai in June of 2018 when her body was found in a lake.

Before entering deliberation, the jury heard closing arguments from both the Prosecution and the Defense.

The Prosecution said that the Defense was throwing both the options of Somvilai taking her own life and Dr. David Onsrud being an alternative suspect as a way to distract the jury from the real murderer-- Sackett.

While the Defense spent a good amount of time defining reasonable doubts, the defense attorney illustrated all the doubts in the case with a deck of cards.

"Well, it was a metaphor for the burden of proof," said Chris Zachar, defense attorney. "On the fact that proof beyond a reasonable doubt requires the jury to eliminate all reasonable doubts and in fact take all of those cards and put them back on the deck, unless you don't have that, you have to find a person not guilty."

"Obviously the family is disappointed, but they understand how the process works and we respect the jury's verdict," said District Attorney Tim Gruenke. "[I] thought it was a tough case, but one worth putting in front of a jury and they feel like they were treated fairly through the system, but of course disappointed with the outcome."

The Defense says Sackett and his family are relieved and look forward to getting their son and brother back soon.

For now, Sackett remains in jail as he is still serving time for a violation of his supervision.

Once he finishes that sentence, he is free to go



LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU)--Closing arguments were made in the Erik Sackett homicide trial Thursday.

Sackett is accused of killing Erin Somvilai in June of 2018.

During closing arguments, Sackett's defense attorney pointed out all of the reasonable doubts this case has and that as a result a verdict of not-guilty needs to be reached.

The prosecution argued that the defense has chosen to argue both that Somvilai killed herself or that Dr. David Onsrud did, because they are trying to distract from who really killed Somvilai: Mr. Sackett.

“This one here is for the lack of any video surveillance anywhere in Vernon County or south La Crosse," said defense attorney Chris Zachar. "This one here is for no cause of death. For the factor that no one could rule out the fact that this was innocent including drowning, suicide, or drug overdose. This one here is for Minnie the cat. This one here is for the lack of any other forensic evidence”.

“I wondered early on, what's all this talk about Dr. Onsrud if she killed herself? If she somehow found a way to get down to that lake and do this all to herself, what has Dr. Onsrud got anything, at the end it became clear, he's throwing anything at you and hoping it sticks," said District Attorney Tim Gruenke.

After the nearly three hours of closing arguments, the jury entered deliberation.

If found guilty, Sackett will face life in prison.

