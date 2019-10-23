Closing arguments expected Wednesday in Jason Sypher trial

Closing arguments are expected Wednesday in the trial of Jason Sypher. Jason Sypher is charged with his wife’s disappearance and murder.

Krista Sypher was last seen in March 2017. Almost a year and a half later, Jason Sypher, was arrested and charged with her murder. Her body has not been found.

The trial began Oct. 14. Prosecutors say Jason Sypher had the opportunity and motive to commit this crime. They say the marriage was broken but he didn't want a divorce and didn't want to split assets.

