Clintonville police look for suspect in elementary school hostage hoax

Clintonville police are looking for the caller responsible for a hostage hoax at Rexford/Longfellow Elementary School on Thursday.

Waupaca County 911 dispatchers received a call at 3:16 p.m. from a deactivated cell phone.

The caller, who police say might have been a juvenile, said they wanted to report a crime. When the dispatcher asked what type of crime, the caller said "a hostage crime" and "It happened at Rexford in the auditorium."

Police say school staff and students were put in a classroom hold while the law enforcement and school officials responded and checked the building. They determined the school was safe.

School activities continued normally for the rest of the day.

Clintonville police want to hear from anyone with information that could help as they investigate the call. Their phone number is (715) 823-3117.