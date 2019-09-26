Clintonville chase suspect arrested after car gets stuck in marsh

Clintonville Police arrested a chase suspect after the vehicle became stuck in some marshland.

On Sept. 25, a Clintonville Police officer attempted to stop a vehicle on 7th Street. The vehicle took off at a high rate of speed and headed south on Beacon Avenue, police say.

The vehicle traveled to a gravel road near Clintonville Area Waste Services. The suspect drove through some grass along the airport fence line and became stuck in some marshland.

The driver took off running towards County Highway I, police say. The officer caught up with the suspect after a short chase.

Police arrested a 32-year-old Clintonville man for fleeing, obstructing and operating while revoked.

The suspect had warrants through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, Shawano County Sheriff's Office and Waupaca County Sheriff's Office.

Clintonville Police did not identify the suspect.