Clintonville EMS transports dead deer

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - It's a picture causing a lot of attention on Facebook:
Deer strapped to a guerney in an ambulance
A dead deer, strapped inside an ambulance truck that belongs to the Clintonville Area Ambulance Service.
While some responses on the company's Facebook page said this was hilarious and showed a sense of humor, others said they don't want the team responding to their house if they have an emergency.
Action 2 News spoke with employees of the ambulance service, who couldn't comment on camera, but told us Saturday crews were driving near the intersection of Hwy 22 and Y when they came across a struggling deer.
Employees said the deer was properly logged and reported. In fact, they said Shawano County deputies were also at the scene.
In a statement, the Clintonville Area Ambulance Service said, "Be aware these actions are not allowed or tolerated by the service, these actions did not jeopardize 911 service.... Measures have been taken to thoroughly disinfect the ambulance and all equipment" (read the complete statement below).
Employees said the venison was donated to five families.
Statement from Clintonville Area Ambulance Service
We are aware of actions of one of our crews on 11/16/19. Be aware these actions are not allowed or tolerated by the service, these actions did not jeopardize 911 service. We swiftly and appropriately dealt with the crew when made aware on the same date.
Measures have been taken to thoroughly disinfect the ambulance and all equipment. We also note no patient was in contact with the rig or any equipment until it was thoroughly cleaned.
The service takes pride in its level of service and professional image in the community. We understand it will take time to rebuild that image and trust. We have always appreciated the support we receive and continue to from those we serve.