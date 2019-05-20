Click it or Ticket campaign back for another year

Rothschild Police Department is among the hundreds of law enforcement agencies to join in another year of 'Click it or Ticket". The program is designed to encourage motorists and passengers to wear seat belts.

(Photo: Seat Belt Solutions)

From May 20 to June 3, more officers will be out in greater numbers for longer hours watching for unbuckled motorists. Other traffic safety laws will also be under greater scrutiny during the program.

2019's Click it or Ticket coincides with another notable milestone. This year marks the 10 year anniversary since officers started enforcing seat belt laws. At that time, in 1987, the state's seat belt use rate was just 26 percent.

At present date, government data shows Wisconsin's seat belt use rate is 89 percent. The campaign now faces criticism as being nothing more than a way for law enforcement to write more tickets. However, police say the program is to save lives.

A press release from the Portage County Sheriff's Office said in 2017, about half of the people who were killed in Wisconsin traffic crashes were not buckled up. In some of those cases, a fatality likely would have saved the life of the victim..