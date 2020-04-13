Clerks around Wis. count their first election during pandemic

County and municipal clerks around Wisconsin worked as quickly as they could to get results tabulated Monday, but uncertainty just ahead of the April 7 election during the coronavirus pandemic cause some unexpected changes.

Portage County Clerk Kayla Filen said her office did a lot of planning for the spring election, but she said, even so, they were not sure what to expect.

Typically, once the polls close, municipal clerks can begin counting and tabulating results, but this spring, they had to wait almost a week after election day for 4 p.m. April 13. The Wisconsin Elections Commission said because of a judge's ruling on one of several court cases related to this election, absentee ballots postmarked no later than April 7 could still be counted as long as it is delivered by 8 p.m. April 13.

With several orders, changes, and mixed messages to voters leading up to election day, clerks had to take a closer look at ballots to determine if they could be counted.

"We've had some upset people and we completely understand why," Filen said.

She explained municipal clerks reached out to voters if there was an issue with their ballots before election day so they could come up with a solution in time, but some issues this year are a bit more complicated.

"Some of them, I think, are very clear, April 7," Filen stated. "There's some other ones that either don't have postmarks or they're illegible and I've advised them to show your election inspector those. You're going to have to have a discussion on 'When are the dates? When did we receive this envelope? Logically, is this one that we can count or not?'"

Some ballots had to be rejected.

"The ballots that we are not counting, the ones that are 'returned to be rejected' we call it, those ballots will not be open," she said. "The envelopes will remain sealed. We seal them in a larger envelope and that gets stored away and we'll never know what votes were on those ballots."

Clerks are taking down the number of ballots counted and rejected, but those numbers will not be available until later this week.