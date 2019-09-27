"Clean it up Wausau" event held this weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW)-- Friday and Saturday, the City of Wausau is holing their fall large-item drop off event, "Clean it up Wausau."
Unlike the Summer drop off, the city will accept items like mattresses, along with appliances and electronics, like refrigerators and air conditioners. Some of those items do come with a fee.
"It's one of those services that we provide for the City of Wausau that most cities do not provide for their residents. And most residents really do enjoy it and like it," Wausau Mayor Robert Mielke said.
You can drop off items at 105 E. Chellis Street. Make sure you bring proof that you live in Wausau.
Accepted items and fees:
ALL ELECTRONICS:
All Computers, Faxes, Printers,
cell phones, TV's, mice,
keyboards, anything with a
cord
.40/lb.
Broken TV's .60/lb.
TIRES:
Up to 20" $5.00
Over 20" $10.00
APPLIANCES:
Microwaves FREE
Dehumidifiers, Air
conditioners
$10.00
Refrigerators, Freezers $10.00
Snow blowers (gas, oil removed) FREE
Lawnmowers (gas, oil removed) FREE
Stoves FREE
Washers, Dryers, Dishwashers FREE
Scrap Metal FREE
FURNITURE:
Mattress/Box Springs FREE
Tables, Chairs, Sofas, Hot tubs FREE
Household Garbage
Light Bulbs
Smoke/CO Detectors
Batteries
Paint, Chemicals
Remodeling waste‐insulation, fiberglass
Roofing material
Waste oil, antifreeze, lead
Fertilizers
Pesticides, Herbicides
Compressed Gas Cylinders
Explosives
Medication - Drop off at local Police
Department
MEDICAL EQUIPMENT IN WORKING CONDITION
We are partnering with Good News Project with their HEALTH
EQUIPMENT LENDING PROGRAM (HELP Closet). Please drop off any working item listed below. No fees apply.
Bath Shower Chair
Walker
Wheel Chair
Crutches, Canes
Toilet Seat Riser
Commode
Bed Rail
Bathtub grab bars
Knee walker