"Clean it up Wausau" event held this weekend

Friday and Saturday, the City of Wausau is holing their fall large-item drop off event, "Clean it up Wausau."

Unlike the Summer drop off, the city will accept items like mattresses, along with appliances and electronics, like refrigerators and air conditioners. Some of those items do come with a fee.

"It's one of those services that we provide for the City of Wausau that most cities do not provide for their residents. And most residents really do enjoy it and like it," Wausau Mayor Robert Mielke said.

You can drop off items at 105 E. Chellis Street. Make sure you bring proof that you live in Wausau.

Accepted items and fees:

ALL ELECTRONICS:

All Computers, Faxes, Printers,

cell phones, TV's, mice,

keyboards, anything with a

cord

.40/lb.

Broken TV's .60/lb.

TIRES:

Up to 20" $5.00

Over 20" $10.00

APPLIANCES:

Microwaves FREE

Dehumidifiers, Air

conditioners

$10.00

Refrigerators, Freezers $10.00

Snow blowers (gas, oil removed) FREE

Lawnmowers (gas, oil removed) FREE

Stoves FREE

Washers, Dryers, Dishwashers FREE

Scrap Metal FREE

FURNITURE:

Mattress/Box Springs FREE

Tables, Chairs, Sofas, Hot tubs FREE

Household Garbage

Light Bulbs

Smoke/CO Detectors

Batteries

Paint, Chemicals

Remodeling waste‐insulation, fiberglass

Roofing material

Waste oil, antifreeze, lead

Fertilizers

Pesticides, Herbicides

Compressed Gas Cylinders

Explosives

Medication - Drop off at local Police

Department

MEDICAL EQUIPMENT IN WORKING CONDITION

We are partnering with Good News Project with their HEALTH

EQUIPMENT LENDING PROGRAM (HELP Closet). Please drop off any working item listed below. No fees apply.

Bath Shower Chair

Walker

Wheel Chair

Crutches, Canes

Toilet Seat Riser

Commode

Bed Rail

Bathtub grab bars

Knee walker