Clay Matthews says Packers forced him out

Clay Matthews played for the Green Bay Packers for 10 years. In an interview with Mike Silver from the NFL Network, Matthews said he expected to be in Green Bay for "a few more years."

“People say, ‘You chose to go to L.A.’ I didn’t choose. They (Green Bay) told me there was no room for me.” Matthews said.

Matthews says he was even willing to take a pay cut to stay in Green Bay.

“I was kind of taken aback, because I thought I’d always be back there, whether it was at a cheaper price [or not],” Matthews said. “So that was kind of a shock, because [my family] stayed out there and had our third child in the off season, and I was hanging in town training there and everything. And yeah, that was kind of a surprise to me because I just figured I would be out there a few more years,"

When the Packers didn't re-sign Matthews, he became an unrestricted free agent and eventually signed with his hometown team the Los Angeles Rams.

“We’d had some negotiations throughout the latter part of the [2018] season, talks between my agent and the G.M. [Brian Gutekunst],” Matthews said. “It had been awhile since a — some people say ‘older’; I say an accomplished, veteran pass rusher — hit the market, probably not since DeMarcus Ware left Dallas [in 2014]. So we said, ‘Alright, we’re gonna hit the market and kind of see what the value is.’ And then the Packers were on board, going, ‘Alright . . . then we’ll figure something out.’

“So I always felt like I would probably end up back there; we just needed to figure out what the going rate was. But that wasn’t the case.”

The Packers drafted Matthews in the first round back in 2009.

