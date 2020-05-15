Classic car club, family surprise nursing home residents

Its a perfect day for a drive-by parade.

Wausau Road Knights parade past nursing home. (WSAW Photo)

"It was exciting," said resident Pat Siebert.

Nursing Home administrator Tammy Siroin adds, "even being outside will be nice for them."

Friends and family paid a visit Bay at Colonial Manor, in their cars, at least a dozen of them.

"I think its wonderful opp for the residents, they get to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather," Heather Lavoie, director of nursing. "Get to see their family but in a different environment."

Joining in on the fun was the Wausau Road Knights with about 15 classic cars.

"We just wanted to bring some spirit," Siroin said. Family and friends have come and visited with the window visiting. But we thought it would be fun to have everyone come and bring some cheer to the residents."

Mission accomplished.

"I thank everybody that was a part of the parade," said Siebert.

Siroin and Lavoie say they would like to make this a tradition for residents. Maybe even invite the police and fire departments, possibly a marching band. Of course, once the pandemic is over.