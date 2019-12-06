Classes canceled Friday in Nekoosa School District due to threat.

Classes are cancelled for Nekoosa school students and staff Friday due to a threat posted overnight, according to a post early Friday morning on the school district website. The YMCA Childcare is open. No other information was provided from the district.

Wisconsin Rapids Police say they do not believe that threat is related to schools in Wisconsin Rapids, and classes will be held as scheduled throughout that district.

Shortly after 6:25 Friday Morning school officials were notified of a “non-specific threat” that may involve students in the Nekoosa School District, according to a press release from Wisconsin Rapids Public schools.

Stay with NewsChannel 7 for the very latest on this still-developing story.

